Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

