Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 392,353 shares.The stock last traded at $34.60 and had previously closed at $34.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,352,000 after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after acquiring an additional 989,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

