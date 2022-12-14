Brokers Set Expectations for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 6.9 %

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.33 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

