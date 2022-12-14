Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $4.79

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Wipro has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.