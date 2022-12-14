Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $110.88

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

