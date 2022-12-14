Brokerages Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $33.33

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

CTRA opened at $24.90 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

