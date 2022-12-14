Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $299.63

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

