Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

