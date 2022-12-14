Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

