Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $570.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.43 and its 200-day moving average is $505.99. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

