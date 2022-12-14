Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 648.3% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.37) to GBX 830 ($10.18) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.53) to GBX 920 ($11.29) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 1,050 ($12.88) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,221. Britvic has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

