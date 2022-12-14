Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Up 1.1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

