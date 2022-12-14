Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

