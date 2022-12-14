Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 109.4% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

BHFAM stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

