Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $95-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.90 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Braze Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 1,111,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $308,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

