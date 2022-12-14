Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

BRZE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,211. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,373.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

