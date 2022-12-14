Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

