Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $1,602,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

