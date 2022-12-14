Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

