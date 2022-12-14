Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

