Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,393.46 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,427.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,248.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.