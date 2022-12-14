Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 2,572 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,079.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.