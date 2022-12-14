Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $3,003,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.68.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.