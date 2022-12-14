Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.