Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 90.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HP by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,269 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

