Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.