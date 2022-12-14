Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

