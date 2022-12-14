Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 10,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.