Boltwood Capital Management Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

