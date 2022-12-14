Boltwood Capital Management Sells 545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

