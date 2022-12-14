Boltwood Capital Management Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,021,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $346.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

