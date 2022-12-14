Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Comcast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.