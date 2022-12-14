Boltwood Capital Management Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $262.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

