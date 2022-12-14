Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

