Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after buying an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,282 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

