BNP Paribas Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Neutral

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:TTE traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. 42,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
