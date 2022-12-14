BNP Paribas Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Neutral

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. 42,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.