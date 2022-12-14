BNB (BNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion and $1.86 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $274.51 or 0.01542769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,938 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,135.02641383 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 267.04870141 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $1,189,642,916.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

