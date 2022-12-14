BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 42,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 64,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

BMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

