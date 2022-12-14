BlueArk Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BlueArk has a market cap of $62.75 million and approximately $713,734.97 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,777.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00619424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00261077 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00053920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186635 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $643,135.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

