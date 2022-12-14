BlueArk (BRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $698,649.90

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. BlueArk has a market cap of $63.90 million and approximately $698,649.90 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,113.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00605468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00252007 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00054260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00193128 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $725,221.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

