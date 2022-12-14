Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance
BGB opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.