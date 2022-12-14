Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

BGB opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

