Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

BGX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.