Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
BGX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.05.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
