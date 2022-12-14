BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 1.5 %

BSTZ stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

