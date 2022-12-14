BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

NYSE:BLK traded down $12.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $711.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,207. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.99 and a 200 day moving average of $652.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

