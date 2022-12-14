BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MYI opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

