BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE:MYI opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.86.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
