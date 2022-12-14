BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MVT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

