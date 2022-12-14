BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE MVT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
