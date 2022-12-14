BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
MUJ opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.