BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

MUJ opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

