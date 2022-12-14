BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 465,149 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 262,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

MHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,796. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.