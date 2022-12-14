BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

