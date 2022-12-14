BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.44.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
