BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.